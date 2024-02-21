|
EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM and AXS to become Ticketing Service Provider for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games
|
CTS EVENTIM and AXS to become Ticketing Service Provider for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games
Los Angeles/Munich, 21 Feb. 2024 – CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EVENTIM USA LLC, along with AXS Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), has entered into an agreement with the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This agreement appoints a joint venture as the official ticketing service provider of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, providing ticketing software, professional staffing, management, marketing, and related support services for their ticketing program.
The LA28 Olympic Games will be held from 14 to 30 July, and the LA28 Paralympic Games will run from 15 to 27 August.
CTS EVENTIM expects from the agreement a positive revenue contribution in the lower three-digit million Euro range.
