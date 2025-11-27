EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Exclusive discussions regarding possible acquisition of Allfunds

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Deutsche Börse AG: Exclusive discussions regarding possible acquisition of Allfunds



27-Nov-2025 / 16:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Börse AG (“Deutsche Börse Group”) notes recent market speculation and confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with Allfunds Group PLC (“Allfunds”) regarding a possible acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Allfunds (the “Non-binding proposal”). The board of directors of Allfunds has unanimously agreed to Allfunds entering into exclusivity on the basis of the Non-binding proposal put forward by Deutsche Börse Group.



The announcement of any binding offer relating to a possible acquisition is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of customary pre-conditions, including, amongst other things, the satisfactory completion of customary due diligence in respect of Allfunds, the finalisation of definitive transaction documentation and final approval of the Deutsche Börse Group and Allfunds Boards.



The Non-binding proposal currently under discussion implies a total consideration of €8.80 per Allfunds share, comprising € 4.30 in cash and € 4.30 in new Deutsche Börse Group shares based on Deutsche Börse Group’s undisturbed 10-day VWAP, plus a permitted dividend in respect of financial year 2025 of € 0.20 per Allfunds share.



In addition, under the terms of that Non-binding proposal, it is expected that Allfunds shareholders would also be entitled to receive cash dividends, pro-rated as at the date of Closing, of up to €0.20 per Allfunds share for the financial year 2026 and €0.10 per Allfunds share per quarter during the financial year 2027.



It is expected that the combination of Deutsche Börse Group and Allfunds would be effected through a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006.



There can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed, nor as to the terms or timing of any such transaction. Any transaction would be subject to regulatory approvals. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.



Contact:

Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +49 69 211 1 32 17



E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com



End of Inside Information

27-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News