|
07.12.2023 11:29:39
EQS-Adhoc: FUCHS SE expands and extends buyback programme of ordinary and preference shares
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
FUCHS SE expands and extends buyback programme of ordinary and preference shares
The Executive Board of FUCHS SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today resolved to extend and prolong the current share buyback programme with regard to ordinary shares and preference shares of the company, which was announced on June 21, 2022 by ad hoc release and commenced on June 27, 2022. For this purpose, the company makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG.
In addition to the existing scope of the current share buyback programme, up to a further 2,000,000 shares, of which up to a further 1,000,000 ordinary shares and up to a further 1,000,000 preference shares of the company are to be acquired. An additional amount of up to a maximum of EUR 80 million will be made available for the extension of the share buyback programme. The period of the share buyback programme will be extended until September 30, 2024.
In total, the expanded and extended share buyback programme thus includes the acquisition of up to 8,000,000 shares (previously 6,000,000 shares), of which up to 4,000,000 ordinary shares (previously 3,000,000 ordinary shares) and up to 4,000,000 preference shares (previously 3,000,000 preference shares) of the company at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to a maximum of EUR 280 million (previously up to a maximum of EUR 200 million) in the period from June 27, 2022 until September 30, 2024 at the latest (previously until March 29, 2024 at the latest).
The company will cancel the acquired treasury shares.
The share buyback and the planned cancellation of the acquired shares will have the effect of reducing the number of outstanding ordinary and preference shares. Furthermore, the capital structure of FUCHS SE will be improved.
Information on the transactions related to the share buyback programme will be regularly provided on the company's website under Investor Relations.
Mannheim, December 7, 2023
FUCHS SE
End of Inside Information
07-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1791009
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1791009 07-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Erweiterung und Verlängerung Aktienrückkauf (Stammaktien und Vorzugsaktien) (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Expansion and Prolongation of Share Buy-back (Common Shares and Preference Shares) (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|MDAX-Wert FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|EQS-News: FUCHS SE appoints Dr. Timo Reister as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|EQS-News: FUCHS SE ernennt Dr. Timo Reister zum stellvertretenden Vorstandsvorsitzenden (EQS Group)
|
07.12.23
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB-Aktie höher: Programm zum Aktienrückkauf wird erweitert (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen
|20.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|30.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|30.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|30.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.10.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|39,70
|1,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.