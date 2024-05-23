|
23.05.2024 06:16:29
EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer to acquire Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group / Moulded Glass business to be strategically reviewed
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Gerresheimer to acquire Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group – Moulded Glass business to be strategically reviewed
Düsseldorf, May 23, 2024. Gerresheimer Glas GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Gerresheimer AG, has today signed a purchase agreement with funds advised by Triton ("Triton") for the acquisition of Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group ("Bormioli Pharma"). The purchase price is based on a determined enterprise value of around EUR 800 million, which corresponds to an adj. EBITDA multiple of approx. 10. The group of companies has 9 production sites in Europe.
Bormioli Pharma has a complementary portfolio of pharmaceutical primary packaging made of glass and plastic, as well as closure solutions, accessories, and dosing systems. With the acquisition, Gerresheimer is also strengthening its European presence with additional production sites, especially in Southern Europe.
With the acquisition, a new Moulded Glass business unit will be created after the integration, with new options for strategic realignment.
The transaction will be financed by a consortium of banks consisting of UniCredit, Commerzbank and LBBW.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of fiscal 2024.
End of inside information
Gerresheimer will hold a conference call on the transaction on May 23, 2024, 09:00 am CEST. For more information, see https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/presentations
