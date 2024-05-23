23.05.2024 06:16:29

EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer to acquire Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group / Moulded Glass business to be strategically reviewed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Gerresheimer to acquire Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group / Moulded Glass business to be strategically reviewed

23-May-2024 / 06:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer to acquire Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group – Moulded Glass business to be strategically reviewed

 

Düsseldorf, May 23, 2024. Gerresheimer Glas GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Gerresheimer AG, has today signed a purchase agreement with funds advised by Triton ("Triton") for the acquisition of Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group ("Bormioli Pharma"). The purchase price is based on a determined enterprise value of around EUR 800 million, which corresponds to an adj. EBITDA multiple of approx. 10. The group of companies has 9 production sites in Europe.

Bormioli Pharma has a complementary portfolio of pharmaceutical primary packaging made of glass and plastic, as well as closure solutions, accessories, and dosing systems. With the acquisition, Gerresheimer is also strengthening its European presence with additional production sites, especially in Southern Europe.

With the acquisition, a new Moulded Glass business unit will be created after the integration, with new options for strategic realignment.

The transaction will be financed by a consortium of banks consisting of UniCredit, Commerzbank and LBBW.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of fiscal 2024.

 

End of inside information

 

Gerresheimer will hold a conference call on the transaction on May 23, 2024, 09:00 am CEST. For more information, see https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/presentations

 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

 

Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com



End of Inside Information

23-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1908113

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1908113  23-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908113&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Analysen

14:00 Gerresheimer Buy UBS AG
13:59 Gerresheimer Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:28 Gerresheimer Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:46 Gerresheimer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.05.24 Gerresheimer Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gerresheimer AG 104,90 13,10% Gerresheimer AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: ATX beendet Handel knapp im Plus -- DAX letztendlich behauptet -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte kaum verändert. An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen