EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

Gerresheimer AG: Change in the Supervisory Board



20.11.2025 / 13:18 CET/CEST

Klaus Röhrig succeeds Dr. Dorothea Wenzel

Composition of the Supervisory Board reflects the changed shareholder structure



Duesseldorf, November 20, 2025. Klaus Röhrig, co-founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Active Ownership Group, has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG until the next Annual General Meeting in June 2026. He succeeds Dr. Dorothea Wenzel, who made her position available to reflect the changed shareholder structure of the company in the composition of the Supervisory Board. With his appointment, Klaus Röhrig also assumes the duties of Dr. Dorothea Wenzel on the Audit Committee of Gerresheimer AG.



“We sincerely thank Dr. Dorothea Wenzel for her dedicated work on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Comittee,” says Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG. “With her expertise and experience, she has made an significant contribution to the fulfillment of the committee’s duties.”



Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2026

Klaus Röhrig will stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2026. In total, four shareholder representatives will be up for election at the next Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG’s co-determined Supervisory Board.



About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, on-body devices, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, cartridges, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With over 40 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and currently employs around 13,600 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

