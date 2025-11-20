Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
|
20.11.2025 13:18:33
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG: Change in the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Gerresheimer AG: Change in the Supervisory Board
Duesseldorf, November 20, 2025. Klaus Röhrig, co-founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Active Ownership Group, has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG until the next Annual General Meeting in June 2026. He succeeds Dr. Dorothea Wenzel, who made her position available to reflect the changed shareholder structure of the company in the composition of the Supervisory Board. With his appointment, Klaus Röhrig also assumes the duties of Dr. Dorothea Wenzel on the Audit Committee of Gerresheimer AG.
“We sincerely thank Dr. Dorothea Wenzel for her dedicated work on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Comittee,” says Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG. “With her expertise and experience, she has made an significant contribution to the fulfillment of the committee’s duties.”
Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2026
Klaus Röhrig will stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2026. In total, four shareholder representatives will be up for election at the next Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG’s co-determined Supervisory Board.
About Gerresheimer
Contact Gerresheimer
20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Indices:
|MDAX (Aktie)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2233454
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2233454 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!