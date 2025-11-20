Gerresheimer Aktie

Gerresheimer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 13:18:33

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gerresheimer AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

20.11.2025 / 13:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

  • Klaus Röhrig succeeds Dr. Dorothea Wenzel
  • Composition of the Supervisory Board reflects the changed shareholder structure
     

Duesseldorf, November 20, 2025. Klaus Röhrig, co-founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Active Ownership Group, has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG until the next Annual General Meeting in June 2026. He succeeds Dr. Dorothea Wenzel, who made her position available  to reflect the changed shareholder structure of the company in the composition of the Supervisory Board. With his appointment, Klaus Röhrig also assumes the duties of Dr. Dorothea Wenzel on the Audit Committee of Gerresheimer AG.
 

“We sincerely thank Dr. Dorothea Wenzel for her dedicated work on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Comittee,” says Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG. “With her expertise and experience, she has made an significant contribution to the fulfillment of the committee’s duties.”
 

Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2026

Klaus Röhrig will stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2026. In total, four shareholder representatives will be up for election at the next Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG’s co-determined Supervisory Board.
 

About Gerresheimer 
Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, on-body devices, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, cartridges, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With over 40 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and currently employs around 13,600 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).    
www.gerresheimer.com 
 

Contact Gerresheimer

Media  
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com       		 Dersim Korkmaz
Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 296
dersim.korkmaz@gerresheimer.com   
 
Investor Relations		  
Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
 		  

20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2233454

 
End of News EQS News Service

2233454  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Nachrichten