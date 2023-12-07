EQS-Adhoc: HENSOLDT AG: HENSOLDT successfully completes cash capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding

EQS-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

HENSOLDT AG: HENSOLDT successfully completes cash capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding



07-Dec-2023 / 22:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)

***CAPITAL INCREASE***

HENSOLDT successfully completes cash capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding

Taufkirchen, 7 December 2023 – HENSOLDT AG placed 10,500,000 million new shares, following an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors, with the exclusion of existing shareholders’ subscription rights pursuant to and in accordance with the statutory requirements of Section 186 para. 3 sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The shares were placed at a price of EUR 22.94 per share resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 241 million. After deducting commissions and expenses the funds will be used to partially finance the purchase price for the acquisition of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH which was signed on 5 December 2023.

Federal Republic of Germany, acting indirectly through Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), has acquired new shares in the capital increase pro-rata to their 25.1% shareholding.

The new shares will be issued from authorized capital and carry full dividend rights for the financial year 2023. Admission of the new shares to trading in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place without a prospectus on 12 December 2023. Trading is expected to commence on 13 December 2023. It is intended that the new shares will be included in the existing listing of the company’s shares. Delivery of the new shares is expected on 13 December 2023. BofA Securities, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank (process bank) and UniCredit are acting as Joint Global Coordinators & Joint Bookrunners.



Important notice

The distribution of this announcement and the offering of the shares of HENSOLDT in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Securities

Each of the joint bookrunners is acting exclusively for HENSOLDT and no-one else in connection with the private placement of the new shares. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the private placement of the new shares and will not be responsible to anyone other than HENSOLDT for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the private placement of the new shares, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the private placement of the new shares, the joint bookrunners and any of their affiliates may take, subscribe for or purchase a portion of the new shares of HENSOLDT as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such new shares and other securities of HENSOLDT or related investments in connection with the private placement of the new shares or otherwise. Accordingly, references in this announcement to the new shares of HENSOLDT being sold, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by, any of the joint bookrunners and any of their affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition, any of the joint bookrunners and any of their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the joint bookrunners and any of its affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of the new shares of HENSOLDT. The joint bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so. The joint bookrunners reserve the right to take up a portion of the securities in the offering as a principal position at any stage at their sole discretion, inter alia, to take account of the objectives of the seller, MiFID II requirements and in accordance with allocation policies.None of the joint bookrunners or any of their affiliates’ or their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to HENSOLDT, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

In member states of the European Economic Area (“EEA”) and the United Kingdom the placement of securities described in this announcement is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (“Prospectus Regulation”, which term shall, with respect to the United Kingdom, include the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

In the United Kingdom, this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is only directed exclusively at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (i) who are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"), (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or (iii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together with “qualified investors” pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation in the EEA being referred to as "Relevant Persons")). This document must not be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement of the new shares. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of such placement for the person concerned.

To the extent this announcement contains predictions, expectations or statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of HENSOLDT (“forward-looking statements”), they are based upon current views and assumptions of the HENSOLDT management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements reflect various

Information to Distributors

Pursuant to EU product governance requirements, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, under which each distributor has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. Any distributor subsequently offering the shares is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

End of Inside Information

07-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

