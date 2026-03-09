EQS-Adhoc: OHB SE confirms ongoing talks regarding participation in public procurement processes

EQS-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Other

OHB SE confirms ongoing talks regarding participation in public procurement processes



09-March-2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





OHB SE confirms ongoing talks regarding participation in public procurement processes



With regard to media reports from last weekend, OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) confirms, as announced in the ad hoc announcement dated January 26, 2026, talks with various parties regarding a possible cooperation for participation in public procurement processes.



Contact:

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

09-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News