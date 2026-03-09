OHB Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: OHB SE confirms ongoing talks regarding participation in public procurement processes
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Other
OHB SE confirms ongoing talks regarding participation in public procurement processes
With regard to media reports from last weekend, OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) confirms, as announced in the ad hoc announcement dated January 26, 2026, talks with various parties regarding a possible cooperation for participation in public procurement processes.
Contact:
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
