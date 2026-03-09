OHB Aktie

WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124

09.03.2026 11:22:34

EQS-Adhoc: OHB SE confirms ongoing talks regarding participation in public procurement processes

EQS-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Other
OHB SE confirms ongoing talks regarding participation in public procurement processes

09-March-2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE confirms ongoing talks regarding participation in public procurement processes

With regard to media reports from last weekend, OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) confirms, as announced in the ad hoc announcement dated January 26, 2026, talks with various parties regarding a possible cooperation for participation in public procurement processes.

Contact:
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de


End of Inside Information

09-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2287882

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2287882  09-March-2026 CET/CEST

