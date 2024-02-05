EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: Forecast for financial year 2023 exceeded

EQS-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SFC Energy AG: Forecast for financial year 2023 exceeded



Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 5 February 2024: Based on preliminary figures and while the audit is still ongoing, the Company expects that the forecast key financial figures for the 2023 financial year will be exceeded: The Company now anticipates preliminary consolidated sales of around EUR 118 million (forecast: EUR 115 - 117 million) and, on the earnings side, adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 15 million (forecast: EUR 13.0 - 14.1 million) and adjusted EBIT of around EUR 9.5 million (forecast: EUR 7.5 - 8.6 million). These forecast exceedances are mainly due to an improved product mix and additional sales and income in the fourth quarter.

The preliminary key figures for the financial year 2023 and the forecast for the current financial year will be published as announced on 22 February 2024.

