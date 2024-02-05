05.02.2024 14:36:09

EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: Forecast for financial year 2023 exceeded

EQS-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SFC Energy AG: Forecast for financial year 2023 exceeded

05-Feb-2024 / 14:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG: Forecast for financial year 2023 exceeded
 

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 5 February 2024: Based on preliminary figures and while the audit is still ongoing, the Company expects that the forecast key financial figures for the 2023 financial year will be exceeded: The Company now anticipates preliminary consolidated sales of around EUR 118 million (forecast: EUR 115 - 117 million) and, on the earnings side, adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 15 million (forecast: EUR 13.0 - 14.1 million) and adjusted EBIT of around EUR 9.5 million (forecast: EUR 7.5 - 8.6 million). These forecast exceedances are mainly due to an improved product mix and additional sales and income in the fourth quarter.

The preliminary key figures for the financial year 2023 and the forecast for the current financial year will be published as announced on 22 February 2024.

 

SFC Energy IR Contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

05-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1830481

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1830481  05-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1830481&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SFC Energy AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SFC Energy AGmehr Analysen

28.11.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
27.11.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
17.11.23 SFC Energy Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.11.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
25.09.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SFC Energy AG 18,58 5,93% SFC Energy AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen