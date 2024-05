EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe reorganises the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Personnel

The Supervisory Board of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) elected Rudolf Ertl as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board at its constituent meeting held today following the 33rd Annual General Meeting of VIG. He will hold this position until 30 June 2025. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board also decided that Peter Thirring will take over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 1 July 2025 at the end of his cooling-off period.





