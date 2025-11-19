Vienna Insurance Aktie
WKN: 90850 / ISIN: AT0000908504
|
19.11.2025 12:19:14
EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Raised outlook for full year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
Based on the outstanding Q1-Q3 Group result before taxes of about EUR 873 million (more than plus 30% compared to the previous period), Vienna Insurance Group expects the full-year Group result before taxes to exceed the previously communicated range of EUR 950 million to EUR 1 billion.
VIG Management is therefore raising the target range for the Group result before taxes 2025 to EUR 1.10 billion to EUR 1.15 billion.
The publication of the update for the first to third quarter 2025 will take place as planned on 25 November 2025.
End of Inside Information
19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
|Schottenring 30
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43(0)50 390-22000
|Fax:
|+43(0)50 390 99-22000
|E-mail:
|info@vig.com
|Internet:
|www.group.vig
|ISIN:
|AT0000908504
|WKN:
|A0ET17
|Indices:
|Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX)
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
