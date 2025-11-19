Vienna Insurance Aktie

Vienna Insurance für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 90850 / ISIN: AT0000908504

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 12:19:14

EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Raised outlook for full year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Raised outlook for full year 2025

19-Nov-2025 / 12:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on the outstanding Q1-Q3 Group result before taxes of about EUR 873 million (more than plus 30% compared to the previous period), Vienna Insurance Group expects the full-year Group result before taxes to exceed the previously communicated range of EUR 950 million to EUR 1 billion.

VIG Management is therefore raising the target range for the Group result before taxes 2025 to EUR 1.10 billion to EUR 1.15 billion.

The publication of the update for the first to third quarter 2025 will take place as planned on 25 November 2025.



End of Inside Information

19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
E-mail: info@vig.com
Internet: www.group.vig
ISIN: AT0000908504
WKN: A0ET17
Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX)
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2232616

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2232616  19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vienna Insurancemehr Nachrichten