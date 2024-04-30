30.04.2024 10:35:21

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited annual financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Wolford AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited annual financial statements

30-Apr-2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolford AG announces that the publication of the audited annual financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 must be postponed, as it was not possible to compile all financial information in time. The company is endeavoring to complete the steps required to prepare the financial statements as soon as possible.
 


End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1892845

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1892845  30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

