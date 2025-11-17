EQS-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 30, 2026Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 30, 2026Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

