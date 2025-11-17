Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
|
17.11.2025 14:16:23
EQS-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
17.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
