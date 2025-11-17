Delivery Hero Aktie

WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

17.11.2025 14:16:23

EQS-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.11.2025 / 14:16 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231090  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

