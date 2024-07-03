|
03.07.2024 10:32:55
EQS-AFR: TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAG Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TAG Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports/
03.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.tag-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1939005 03.07.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!