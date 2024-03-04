EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 35th interim notification

04.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Share buyback / 35th interim notification – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 26 February 2024 up to and including 1 March 2024, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 87,031 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 21 June 2023 and the announcement of 29 June 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 July 2023.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired

(in units) Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in EUR) 26.02.2024 17,970 28.2893 27.02.2024 15,190 28.1882 28.02.2024 18,147 27.4397 29.02.2024 16,374 27.4666 01.03.2024 19,350 27.0901

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 3 July 2023 to 3,467,975.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2023/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 4 March 2024

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board