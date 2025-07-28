EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 28/07/2025, 18:00 CET/CEST - Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Share buyback

Correction of a release from 28/07/2025, 18:00 CET/CEST - Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information



28.07.2025 / 19:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 18th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 21 July 2025 until and including 27 July 2025, a number of 45,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 19 March 2025, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 March 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 07/21/2025 15,000 45.9887 07/22/2025 15,000 45.7022 07/23/2025 5,000 46.4508 07/24/2025 5,000 47.8361 07/25/2025 5,000 47.9053

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 24 March 2025 until and including 27 July 2025 amounts to 4,816,074 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 28 July 2025

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.