EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



10.11.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

10 November 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 3 November 2025 until and including 7 November 2025, a number of 212,411 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 04 November 2025 71,449 39.0942 2,793,241.50 Xetra 04 November 2025 58,046 39.0933 2,269,209.69 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 04 November 2025 12,786 39.0721 499,575.87 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 04 November 2025 8,228 39.1101 321,797.90 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 05 November 2025 27,044 39.1025 1,057,488.01 Xetra 05 November 2025 25,713 39.1241 1,005,997.98 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 05 November 2025 4,765 39.0855 186,242.41 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 05 November 2025 4,380 39.1134 171,316.69 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 212,411 39.0981 8,304,870.05

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 July 2025 until and including 7 November 2025 amounts to 13,198,601 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.