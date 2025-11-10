DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
|
10.11.2025 15:04:33
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
10 November 2025
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 3 November 2025 until and including 7 November 2025, a number of 212,411 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 July 2025 until and including 7 November 2025 amounts to 13,198,601 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
10.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2227014 10.11.2025 CET/CEST
