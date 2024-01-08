|
08.01.2024 16:31:04
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, January 8, 2024
Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification
In the period from January 3, 2024 until, and including, January 5, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,026,760 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily are as follows:
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, January 5, 2024 amounts to 1,026,760 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
21.12.23
Deutsche Telekom Buy
UBS AG
15.12.23
Deutsche Telekom Buy
UBS AG
07.12.23
Deutsche Telekom Overweight
Barclays Capital
04.12.23
Deutsche Telekom Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
04.12.23
Deutsche Telekom Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Telekom AG
22,52
0,18%
