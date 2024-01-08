EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



08.01.2024 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, January 8, 2024

Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification

In the period from January 3, 2024 until, and including, January 5, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,026,760 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily are as follows:



Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price

(€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs

(€) 01/03/2024 344,820 22.3082 7,692,314 01/04/2024 342,940 22.4301 7,692,178 01/05/2024 339,000 22.5015 7,628,009

Total

1,026,760



22.4127



23,012,501

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:

https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, January 5, 2024 amounts to 1,026,760 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.