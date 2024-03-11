EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

11.03.2024 17:49:02

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, March 11, 2024
Share buy-back program – 10th Interim Notification

In the period from March 4, 2024 until, and including, March 8, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,737,900 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€)
2024-03-04 348,500 22.0624 7,688,739
2024-03-05 347,000 22.1105 7,672,339
2024-03-06 344,000 22.2902 7,667,817
2024-03-07 346,400 22.1983 7,689,488
2024-03-08 352,000 21.8283 7,683,575
Total 1,737,900 22.0979 38,401,958

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, March 8, 2024 amounts to 16,037,210 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

