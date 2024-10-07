EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, October 7, 2024

Share buy-back program – 5th Interim Notification



In the period from September 30, 2024 until, and including, October 4, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,661,312 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of September 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2024-09-30 321,589 26.4171 8,495,449 2024-10-01 320,548 26.5029 8,495,452 2024-10-02 339,190 26.3645 8,942,575 2024-10-03 340,218 26.2848 8,942,562 2024-10-04 339,767 26.3197 8,942,566 Total 1,661,312 26.3759 43,818,603

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from September 2, 2024 through, and including, October 4, 2024 amounts to 8.349.983 shares.



The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.





