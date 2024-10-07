Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 16:00:02

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

07.10.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, October 7, 2024
Share buy-back program – 5th Interim Notification

In the period from September 30, 2024 until, and including, October 4, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,661,312 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of September 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-09-30 321,589 26.4171 8,495,449
2024-10-01 320,548 26.5029 8,495,452
2024-10-02 339,190 26.3645 8,942,575
2024-10-03 340,218 26.2848 8,942,562
2024-10-04 339,767 26.3197 8,942,566
Total 1,661,312 26.3759 43,818,603

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from September 2, 2024 through, and including, October 4, 2024 amounts to 8.349.983 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

 

07.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2003525  07.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2003525&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AGmehr Analysen

07.10.24 Deutsche Telekom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.10.24 Deutsche Telekom Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.09.24 Deutsche Telekom Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.09.24 Deutsche Telekom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.09.24 Deutsche Telekom Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Telekom AG 26,59 0,00% Deutsche Telekom AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische und der deutsche aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen