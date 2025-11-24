EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, November 24, 2025

Share buy-back program – 8th Interim Notification

In the period from November 17, 2025 until, and including, November 21, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,876,373 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of October 1, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2025-11-21 359,769 27.5546 9,913,291 2025-11-20 375,828 27.4033 10,298,927 2025-11-19 378,824 27.1866 10,298,937 2025-11-18 383,043 26.8871 10,298,915 2025-11-17 378,909 27.1805 10,298,936 Total 1,876,373 27.2382 51,109,006 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from October 1, 2025 through, and including, November 21, 2025 amounts to 13,099,907 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



