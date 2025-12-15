EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, December 15, 2025

Share buy-back program – 11th Interim Notification

In the period from December 8, 2025 until, and including, December 11, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,277,107 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of October 1, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2025-12-11 137,678 26.7653 3,684,993 2025-12-10 383,398 26.8623 10,298,952 2025-12-09 379,331 27.1502 10,298,913 2025-12-08 376,700 27.3399 10,298,940 Total 1,277,107 27.0782 34,581,798 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from October 1, 2025 through, and including, December 11, 2025 amounts to 18,048,995 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



