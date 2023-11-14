EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 72. Interim Announcement

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 72nd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – November 14th, 2023 – In the period from November 6, 2023, until and including November 10, 2023, 38,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 35,655 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 06/11/2023 433 39.42 AQEU 06/11/2023 509 39.42 CEUX 06/11/2023 86 39.44 TQEX 06/11/2023 6,622 39.37 XETA 07/11/2023 377 38.93 AQEU 07/11/2023 350 39.00 CEUX 07/11/2023 59 39.06 TQEX 07/11/2023 6,864 39.01 XETA 08/11/2023 49 38.58 AQEU 08/11/2023 7,601 38.18 XETA 09/11/2023 318 39.07 AQEU 09/11/2023 54 38.86 CEUX 09/11/2023 7,278 38.81 XETA 10/11/2023 407 38.98 AQEU 10/11/2023 708 38.86 CEUX 10/11/2023 248 38.79 TQEX 10/11/2023 6,287 38.83 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 06/11/2023 960 32.03 AQEU 06/11/2023 1,716 32.11 CEUX 06/11/2023 4,817 32.08 XETA 07/11/2023 946 31.67 AQEU 07/11/2023 1,691 31.74 CEUX 07/11/2023 4,722 31.64 XETA 08/11/2023 939 31.45 AQEU 08/11/2023 1,483 31.44 CEUX 08/11/2023 4,332 31.49 XETA 09/11/2023 958 31.69 AQEU 09/11/2023 1,615 31.65 CEUX 09/11/2023 4,621 31.66 XETA 10/11/2023 887 31.65 AQEU 10/11/2023 1,664 31.71 CEUX 10/11/2023 4,304 31.69 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including November 10, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,716,867 preference shares and 2,869,012 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 14/11/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com