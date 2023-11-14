14.11.2023 13:33:17

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 72. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

14.11.2023 / 13:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 72nd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – November 14th, 2023 – In the period from November 6, 2023, until and including November 10, 2023, 38,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 35,655 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
06/11/2023 433 39.42 AQEU
06/11/2023 509 39.42 CEUX
06/11/2023 86 39.44 TQEX
06/11/2023 6,622 39.37 XETA
07/11/2023 377 38.93 AQEU
07/11/2023 350 39.00 CEUX
07/11/2023 59 39.06 TQEX
07/11/2023 6,864 39.01 XETA
08/11/2023 49 38.58 AQEU
08/11/2023 7,601 38.18 XETA
09/11/2023 318 39.07 AQEU
09/11/2023 54 38.86 CEUX
09/11/2023 7,278 38.81 XETA
10/11/2023 407 38.98 AQEU
10/11/2023 708 38.86 CEUX
10/11/2023 248 38.79 TQEX
10/11/2023 6,287 38.83 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
06/11/2023 960 32.03 AQEU
06/11/2023 1,716 32.11 CEUX
06/11/2023 4,817 32.08 XETA
07/11/2023 946 31.67 AQEU
07/11/2023 1,691 31.74 CEUX
07/11/2023 4,722 31.64 XETA
08/11/2023 939 31.45 AQEU
08/11/2023 1,483 31.44 CEUX
08/11/2023 4,332 31.49 XETA
09/11/2023 958 31.69 AQEU
09/11/2023 1,615 31.65 CEUX
09/11/2023 4,621 31.66 XETA
10/11/2023 887 31.65 AQEU
10/11/2023 1,664 31.71 CEUX
10/11/2023 4,304 31.69 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including November 10, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,716,867 preference shares and 2,869,012 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 14/11/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


14.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1773103  14.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1773103&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

10.11.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen DZ BANK
07.11.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
31.10.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Add Baader Bank
30.10.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.10.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ 40,00 3,25% FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX niedriger erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schwächeln
Der heimische Markt dürfte mit Abgaben in den Donnerstagshandel starten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich vorbörslich stabil. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen