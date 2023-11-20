EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 73. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



20.11.2023 / 16:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 73rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – November 20th, 2023 – In the period from November 13, 2023, until and including November 17, 2023, 38,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 36,308 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 13/11/2023 166 38.96 AQEU 13/11/2023 1,301 39.11 CEUX 13/11/2023 133 39.08 TQEX 13/11/2023 6,050 39.05 XETA 14/11/2023 96 39.03 AQEU 14/11/2023 716 38.93 CEUX 14/11/2023 6,838 39.01 XETA 15/11/2023 434 40.07 AQEU 15/11/2023 799 39.92 CEUX 15/11/2023 73 39.62 TQEX 15/11/2023 6,344 39.92 XETA 16/11/2023 641 39.66 AQEU 16/11/2023 787 39.78 CEUX 16/11/2023 6,222 39.67 XETA 17/11/2023 400 39.80 AQEU 17/11/2023 1,247 39.89 CEUX 17/11/2023 296 39.75 TQEX 17/11/2023 5,707 39.81 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 13/11/2023 994 31.79 AQEU 13/11/2023 1,706 31.82 CEUX 13/11/2023 4,800 31.77 XETA 14/11/2023 978 31.77 AQEU 14/11/2023 1,704 31.88 CEUX 14/11/2023 4,281 31.91 XETA 15/11/2023 962 32.20 AQEU 15/11/2023 1,709 32.16 CEUX 15/11/2023 4,329 32.17 XETA 16/11/2023 976 31.92 AQEU 16/11/2023 1,704 31.96 CEUX 16/11/2023 4,320 31.94 XETA 17/11/2023 1,005 31.92 AQEU 17/11/2023 1,724 31.98 CEUX 17/11/2023 5,116 32.01 XETA



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including November 17, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,755,117 preference shares and 2,905,320 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 20/11/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com