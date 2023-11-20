20.11.2023 16:44:39

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

20.11.2023 / 16:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 73rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – November 20th, 2023 – In the period from November 13, 2023, until and including November 17, 2023, 38,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 36,308 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
13/11/2023 166 38.96 AQEU
13/11/2023 1,301 39.11 CEUX
13/11/2023 133 39.08 TQEX
13/11/2023 6,050 39.05 XETA
14/11/2023 96 39.03 AQEU
14/11/2023 716 38.93 CEUX
14/11/2023 6,838 39.01 XETA
15/11/2023 434 40.07 AQEU
15/11/2023 799 39.92 CEUX
15/11/2023 73 39.62 TQEX
15/11/2023 6,344 39.92 XETA
16/11/2023 641 39.66 AQEU
16/11/2023 787 39.78 CEUX
16/11/2023 6,222 39.67 XETA
17/11/2023 400 39.80 AQEU
17/11/2023 1,247 39.89 CEUX
17/11/2023 296 39.75 TQEX
17/11/2023 5,707 39.81 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
13/11/2023 994 31.79 AQEU
13/11/2023 1,706 31.82 CEUX
13/11/2023 4,800 31.77 XETA
14/11/2023 978 31.77 AQEU
14/11/2023 1,704 31.88 CEUX
14/11/2023 4,281 31.91 XETA
15/11/2023 962 32.20 AQEU
15/11/2023 1,709 32.16 CEUX
15/11/2023 4,329 32.17 XETA
16/11/2023 976 31.92 AQEU
16/11/2023 1,704 31.96 CEUX
16/11/2023 4,320 31.94 XETA
17/11/2023 1,005 31.92 AQEU
17/11/2023 1,724 31.98 CEUX
17/11/2023 5,116 32.01 XETA

 


The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including November 17, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,755,117 preference shares and 2,905,320 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 20/11/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
