EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

11.12.2023 / 16:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 76th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – December 11th, 2023 – In the period from December 4, 2023, until and including December 8, 2023, 38,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 12,380 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 04/12/2023 423 38.44 AQEU 04/12/2023 1,859 38.38 CEUX 04/12/2023 5,368 38.35 XETA 05/12/2023 95 38.26 AQEU 05/12/2023 986 38.49 CEUX 05/12/2023 6,569 38.44 XETA 06/12/2023 436 38.60 AQEU 06/12/2023 142 38.64 CEUX 06/12/2023 70 38.72 TQEX 06/12/2023 7,002 38.39 XETA 07/12/2023 367 38.50 AQEU 07/12/2023 377 38.93 CEUX 07/12/2023 29 38.48 TQEX 07/12/2023 6,877 38.77 XETA 08/12/2023 142 39.59 AQEU 08/12/2023 903 39.32 CEUX 08/12/2023 117 39.54 TQEX 08/12/2023 6,488 39.47 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 04/12/2023 167 31.10 CEUX 04/12/2023 2,309 31.10 XETA 05/12/2023 140 31.30 AQEU 05/12/2023 492 31.10 CEUX 05/12/2023 1,844 31.05 XETA 06/12/2023 125 31.10 AQEU 06/12/2023 416 31.21 CEUX 06/12/2023 1,935 31.15 XETA 07/12/2023 890 31.10 CEUX 07/12/2023 1,586 31.23 XETA 08/12/2023 16 32.05 AQEU 08/12/2023 672 31.91 CEUX 08/12/2023 1,788 31.93 XETA



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 8, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,858,532 preference shares and 2,947,744 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 11/12/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

