EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

03.01.2024 / 16:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 80th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 3rd, 2024 – In the period from December 28, 2023, until and including December 29, 2023, 15,300 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 4,952 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 28/12/2023 165 40.40 AQEU 28/12/2023 1,309 40.45 CEUX 28/12/2023 584 40.42 TQEX 28/12/2023 5,592 40.42 XETA 29/12/2023 575 40.44 AQEU 29/12/2023 2,175 40.45 CEUX 29/12/2023 120 40.41 TQEX 29/12/2023 4,780 40.44 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 28/12/2023 141 32.75 AQEU 28/12/2023 178 32.70 CEUX 28/12/2023 2,157 32.68 XETA 29/12/2023 223 32.50 AQEU 29/12/2023 133 32.65 CEUX 29/12/2023 2,120 32.61 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 29, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,969,317 preference shares and 2,979,252 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 3/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com