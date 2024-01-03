03.01.2024 16:52:37

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 80. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

03.01.2024 / 16:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 80th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 3rd, 2024 – In the period from December 28, 2023, until and including December 29, 2023, 15,300 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 4,952 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
28/12/2023 165 40.40 AQEU
28/12/2023 1,309 40.45 CEUX
28/12/2023 584 40.42 TQEX
28/12/2023 5,592 40.42 XETA
29/12/2023 575 40.44 AQEU
29/12/2023 2,175 40.45 CEUX
29/12/2023 120 40.41 TQEX
29/12/2023 4,780 40.44 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
28/12/2023 141 32.75 AQEU
28/12/2023 178 32.70 CEUX
28/12/2023 2,157 32.68 XETA
29/12/2023 223 32.50 AQEU
29/12/2023 133 32.65 CEUX
29/12/2023 2,120 32.61 XETA
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 29, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,969,317 preference shares and 2,979,252 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 3/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
