15.01.2024 15:54:24

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 82. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

15.01.2024 / 15:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 82nd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 15th, 2024 – In the period from January 8, 2024, until and including January 12, 2024, 41,074 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,278 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/01/2024 345 38.69 AQEU
08/01/2024 1,335 38.61 CEUX
08/01/2024 71 38.69 TQEX
08/01/2024 6,649 38.57 XETA
09/01/2024 501 38.97 AQEU
09/01/2024 292 38.59 CEUX
09/01/2024 37 39.04 TQEX
09/01/2024 7,604 39.06 XETA
10/01/2024 805 39.44 AQEU
10/01/2024 1,446 39.56 CEUX
10/01/2024 143 39.37 TQEX
10/01/2024 5,686 39.48 XETA
11/01/2024 232 39.92 AQEU
11/01/2024 1,474 39.97 CEUX
11/01/2024 9 39.90 TQEX
11/01/2024 6,265 40.00 XETA
12/01/2024 639 40.74 AQEU
12/01/2024 1,011 40.77 CEUX
12/01/2024 6,530 40.69 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/01/2024 937 32.00 AQEU
08/01/2024 1,803 32.00 CEUX
08/01/2024 3,340 31.97 XETA
09/01/2024 1,014 32.39 AQEU
09/01/2024 1,574 32.45 CEUX
09/01/2024 4,756 32.47 XETA
10/01/2024 1,037 32.79 AQEU
10/01/2024 1,884 32.62 CEUX
10/01/2024 996 32.74 XETA
11/01/2024 1,048 32.93 AQEU
11/01/2024 1,923 32.76 CEUX
11/01/2024 4,475 32.79 XETA
12/01/2024 1,051 33.01 AQEU
12/01/2024 1,833 32.99 CEUX
12/01/2024 4,607 33.03 XETA
       
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 12, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,041,074 preference shares and 3,032,278 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 15/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


15.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1815263  15.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815263&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten