EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 84th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 29th, 2024 – In the period from January 22, 2024, until and including January 26, 2024, 40,050 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,302 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 22/01/2024 138 40.62 CEUX 22/01/2024 121 40.69 TQEX 22/01/2024 7,841 40.84 XETA 23/01/2024 642 40.48 AQEU 23/01/2024 1,377 40.82 CEUX 23/01/2024 335 40.68 TQEX 23/01/2024 6,316 40.82 XETA 24/01/2024 210 40.74 AQEU 24/01/2024 896 40.82 CEUX 24/01/2024 121 40.72 TQEX 24/01/2024 6,513 40.66 XETA 25/01/2024 441 41.06 AQEU 25/01/2024 326 41.05 CEUX 25/01/2024 28 40.94 TQEX 25/01/2024 7,305 40.98 XETA 26/01/2024 356 41.54 AQEU 26/01/2024 730 41.63 CEUX 26/01/2024 137 41.67 TQEX 26/01/2024 6,217 41.54 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 22/01/2024 857 33.06 AQEU 22/01/2024 1,287 33.04 CEUX 22/01/2024 4,310 33.00 XETA 23/01/2024 869 33.03 AQEU 23/01/2024 1,461 33.00 CEUX 23/01/2024 4,295 32.97 XETA 24/01/2024 838 32.90 AQEU 24/01/2024 1,454 32.89 CEUX 24/01/2024 4,061 32.93 XETA 25/01/2024 880 32.82 AQEU 25/01/2024 1,512 32.87 CEUX 25/01/2024 3,878 32.89 XETA 26/01/2024 861 33.14 AQEU 26/01/2024 1,722 33.14 CEUX 26/01/2024 4,017 33.15 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 26, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,122,281 preference shares and 3,098,543 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 29/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

