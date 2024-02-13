EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

13.02.2024 09:42:35

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 86th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – February 13, 2024 – In the period from February 5, 2024, until and including February 9, 2024, 44,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 31,962 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
05/02/2024 449 40.00 AQEU
05/02/2024 1,863 40.03 CEUX
05/02/2024 158 39.93 TQEX
05/02/2024 8,030 40.03 XETA
06/02/2024 852 39.72 AQEU
06/02/2024 711 39.71 CEUX
06/02/2024 198 39.69 TQEX
06/02/2024 7,689 39.74 XETA
07/02/2024 266 39.69 AQEU
07/02/2024 849 39.66 CEUX
07/02/2024 352 39.69 TQEX
07/02/2024 7,273 39.67 XETA
08/02/2024 152 39.84 AQEU
08/02/2024 1,135 39.73 CEUX
08/02/2024 50 39.80 TQEX
08/02/2024 6,763 39.77 XETA
09/02/2024 50 39.98 AQEU
09/02/2024 254 39.95 CEUX
09/02/2024 187 39.80 TQEX
09/02/2024 7,069 39.88 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
05/02/2024 971 32.74 AQEU
05/02/2024 1,851 32.70 CEUX
05/02/2024 3,685 32.69 XETA
06/02/2024 519 32.33 AQEU
06/02/2024 946 32.49 CEUX
06/02/2024 3,355 32.44 XETA
07/02/2024 885 32.32 AQEU
07/02/2024 1,789 32.32 CEUX
07/02/2024 3,871 32.35 XETA
08/02/2024 911 32.51 AQEU
08/02/2024 1,763 32.49 CEUX
08/02/2024 4,286 32.47 XETA
09/02/2024 971 32.44 AQEU
09/02/2024 1,822 32.42 CEUX
09/02/2024 4,337 32.37 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 9, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,209,031 preference shares and 3,163,513 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 13/2/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


13.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
