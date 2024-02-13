EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 86. Interim Announcement

13.02.2024 / 09:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 86th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – February 13, 2024 – In the period from February 5, 2024, until and including February 9, 2024, 44,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 31,962 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 05/02/2024 449 40.00 AQEU 05/02/2024 1,863 40.03 CEUX 05/02/2024 158 39.93 TQEX 05/02/2024 8,030 40.03 XETA 06/02/2024 852 39.72 AQEU 06/02/2024 711 39.71 CEUX 06/02/2024 198 39.69 TQEX 06/02/2024 7,689 39.74 XETA 07/02/2024 266 39.69 AQEU 07/02/2024 849 39.66 CEUX 07/02/2024 352 39.69 TQEX 07/02/2024 7,273 39.67 XETA 08/02/2024 152 39.84 AQEU 08/02/2024 1,135 39.73 CEUX 08/02/2024 50 39.80 TQEX 08/02/2024 6,763 39.77 XETA 09/02/2024 50 39.98 AQEU 09/02/2024 254 39.95 CEUX 09/02/2024 187 39.80 TQEX 09/02/2024 7,069 39.88 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 05/02/2024 971 32.74 AQEU 05/02/2024 1,851 32.70 CEUX 05/02/2024 3,685 32.69 XETA 06/02/2024 519 32.33 AQEU 06/02/2024 946 32.49 CEUX 06/02/2024 3,355 32.44 XETA 07/02/2024 885 32.32 AQEU 07/02/2024 1,789 32.32 CEUX 07/02/2024 3,871 32.35 XETA 08/02/2024 911 32.51 AQEU 08/02/2024 1,763 32.49 CEUX 08/02/2024 4,286 32.47 XETA 09/02/2024 971 32.44 AQEU 09/02/2024 1,822 32.42 CEUX 09/02/2024 4,337 32.37 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 9, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,209,031 preference shares and 3,163,513 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 13/2/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com