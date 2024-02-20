20.02.2024 10:03:20

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 87. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

20.02.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 87th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – February 20, 2024 – In the period from February 12, 2024, until and including February 16, 2024, 34,084 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 35,547 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
12/02/2024 794 40.06 AQEU
12/02/2024 1,353 40.02 CEUX
12/02/2024 665 40.05 TQEX
12/02/2024 5,978 40.02 XETA
13/02/2024 619 39.79 AQEU
13/02/2024 326 39.63 CEUX
13/02/2024 388 39.78 TQEX
13/02/2024 7,667 39.61 XETA
14/02/2024 823 40.53 AQEU
14/02/2024 725 40.57 CEUX
14/02/2024 325 40.52 TQEX
14/02/2024 4,399 40.47 XETA
15/02/2024 33 41.06 AQEU
15/02/2024 66 41.16 CEUX
15/02/2024 49 41.20 TQEX
15/02/2024 2,750 41.13 XETA
16/02/2024 348 41.33 AQEU
16/02/2024 336 41.28 CEUX
16/02/2024 397 41.39 TQEX
16/02/2024 6,043 41.35 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
12/02/2024 1,008 32.53 AQEU
12/02/2024 1,853 32.50 CEUX
12/02/2024 4,313 32.51 XETA
13/02/2024 1,004 32.29 AQEU
13/02/2024 1,853 32.26 CEUX
13/02/2024 4,243 32.30 XETA
14/02/2024 1,031 33.11 AQEU
14/02/2024 1,679 32.99 CEUX
14/02/2024 4,252 32.94 XETA
15/02/2024 1,059 33.38 AQEU
15/02/2024 1,934 33.43 CEUX
15/02/2024 4,436 33.36 XETA
16/02/2024 1,110 33.57 AQEU
16/02/2024 1,951 33.53 CEUX
16/02/2024 3,821 33.56 XETA
       
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 16, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,243,115 preference shares and 3,199,060 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 20/2/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
