EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 87. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



20.02.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 87th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – February 20, 2024 – In the period from February 12, 2024, until and including February 16, 2024, 34,084 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 35,547 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 12/02/2024 794 40.06 AQEU 12/02/2024 1,353 40.02 CEUX 12/02/2024 665 40.05 TQEX 12/02/2024 5,978 40.02 XETA 13/02/2024 619 39.79 AQEU 13/02/2024 326 39.63 CEUX 13/02/2024 388 39.78 TQEX 13/02/2024 7,667 39.61 XETA 14/02/2024 823 40.53 AQEU 14/02/2024 725 40.57 CEUX 14/02/2024 325 40.52 TQEX 14/02/2024 4,399 40.47 XETA 15/02/2024 33 41.06 AQEU 15/02/2024 66 41.16 CEUX 15/02/2024 49 41.20 TQEX 15/02/2024 2,750 41.13 XETA 16/02/2024 348 41.33 AQEU 16/02/2024 336 41.28 CEUX 16/02/2024 397 41.39 TQEX 16/02/2024 6,043 41.35 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 12/02/2024 1,008 32.53 AQEU 12/02/2024 1,853 32.50 CEUX 12/02/2024 4,313 32.51 XETA 13/02/2024 1,004 32.29 AQEU 13/02/2024 1,853 32.26 CEUX 13/02/2024 4,243 32.30 XETA 14/02/2024 1,031 33.11 AQEU 14/02/2024 1,679 32.99 CEUX 14/02/2024 4,252 32.94 XETA 15/02/2024 1,059 33.38 AQEU 15/02/2024 1,934 33.43 CEUX 15/02/2024 4,436 33.36 XETA 16/02/2024 1,110 33.57 AQEU 16/02/2024 1,951 33.53 CEUX 16/02/2024 3,821 33.56 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 16, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,243,115 preference shares and 3,199,060 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 20/2/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com