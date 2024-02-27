EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 88. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



27.02.2024 / 13:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 88th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – February 27, 2024 – In the period from February 19, 2024, until and including February 23, 2024, 41,095 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,632 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 19/02/2024 531 41.18 AQEU 19/02/2024 2,088 41.21 CEUX 19/02/2024 409 41.14 TQEX 19/02/2024 5,172 41.24 XETA 20/02/2024 338 41.40 AQEU 20/02/2024 203 41.41 CEUX 20/02/2024 208 41.40 TQEX 20/02/2024 7,136 41.31 XETA 21/02/2024 625 41.19 AQEU 21/02/2024 1,117 41.24 CEUX 21/02/2024 479 41.22 TQEX 21/02/2024 6,769 41.18 XETA 22/02/2024 685 41.26 AQEU 22/02/2024 1,465 41.29 CEUX 22/02/2024 487 41.29 TQEX 22/02/2024 4,563 41.30 XETA 23/02/2024 273 41.14 AQEU 23/02/2024 1,227 41.15 CEUX 23/02/2024 267 41.07 TQEX 23/02/2024 7,053 41.21 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 19/02/2024 1,143 33.53 AQEU 19/02/2024 1,977 33.45 CEUX 19/02/2024 4,684 33.53 XETA 20/02/2024 1,120 33.00 AQEU 20/02/2024 1,775 33.00 CEUX 20/02/2024 4,477 32.99 XETA 21/02/2024 1,121 33.17 AQEU 21/02/2024 1,825 33.16 CEUX 21/02/2024 3,382 33.19 XETA 22/02/2024 1,062 33.27 AQEU 22/02/2024 1,769 33.35 CEUX 22/02/2024 4,652 33.34 XETA 23/02/2024 1,073 33.32 AQEU 23/02/2024 1,291 33.44 CEUX 23/02/2024 3,281 33.30 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 23, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,284,210 preference shares and 3,233,692 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 27/2/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com