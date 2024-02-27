27.02.2024 13:53:03

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 88. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2024 / 13:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 88th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – February 27, 2024 – In the period from February 19, 2024, until and including February 23, 2024, 41,095 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,632 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
19/02/2024 531 41.18 AQEU
19/02/2024 2,088 41.21 CEUX
19/02/2024 409 41.14 TQEX
19/02/2024 5,172 41.24 XETA
20/02/2024 338 41.40 AQEU
20/02/2024 203 41.41 CEUX
20/02/2024 208 41.40 TQEX
20/02/2024 7,136 41.31 XETA
21/02/2024 625 41.19 AQEU
21/02/2024 1,117 41.24 CEUX
21/02/2024 479 41.22 TQEX
21/02/2024 6,769 41.18 XETA
22/02/2024 685 41.26 AQEU
22/02/2024 1,465 41.29 CEUX
22/02/2024 487 41.29 TQEX
22/02/2024 4,563 41.30 XETA
23/02/2024 273 41.14 AQEU
23/02/2024 1,227 41.15 CEUX
23/02/2024 267 41.07 TQEX
23/02/2024 7,053 41.21 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
19/02/2024 1,143 33.53 AQEU
19/02/2024 1,977 33.45 CEUX
19/02/2024 4,684 33.53 XETA
20/02/2024 1,120 33.00 AQEU
20/02/2024 1,775 33.00 CEUX
20/02/2024 4,477 32.99 XETA
21/02/2024 1,121 33.17 AQEU
21/02/2024 1,825 33.16 CEUX
21/02/2024 3,382 33.19 XETA
22/02/2024 1,062 33.27 AQEU
22/02/2024 1,769 33.35 CEUX
22/02/2024 4,652 33.34 XETA
23/02/2024 1,073 33.32 AQEU
23/02/2024 1,291 33.44 CEUX
23/02/2024 3,281 33.30 XETA
       
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 23, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,284,210 preference shares and 3,233,692 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 27/2/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


27.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1846373  27.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846373&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

02.02.24 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Warburg Research
23.01.24 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.01.24 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
13.12.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight Barclays Capital
13.12.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ 40,50 -0,78% FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX klettert auf neues Rekordhoch -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich leicht freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag im Verlauf fester, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt ein neues Rekordhoch erklimmt. Derweil zeigten sich die asiatischen Indizes im Verlauf leicht erholt.

Nachrichten