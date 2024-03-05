EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

05.03.2024 14:08:05

05.03.2024 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 89th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – March 5, 2024 – In the period from February 26, 2024, until and including March 1, 2024, 54,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,094 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
26/02/2024 390 40.94 AQEU
26/02/2024 1,588 40.89 CEUX
26/02/2024 277 40.84 TQEX
26/02/2024 6,745 40.98 XETA
27/02/2024 771 40.89 AQEU
27/02/2024 2,496 40.37 CEUX
27/02/2024 645 40.48 TQEX
27/02/2024 7,588 40.46 XETA
28/02/2024 749 39.84 AQEU
28/02/2024 2,244 39.84 CEUX
28/02/2024 748 39.87 TQEX
28/02/2024 10,259 39.83 XETA
29/02/2024 428 39.67 AQEU
29/02/2024 4,429 39.65 CEUX
29/02/2024 52 40.06 TQEX
29/02/2024 10,591 39.62 XETA
01/03/2024 490 40.15 AQEU
01/03/2024 293 40.01 CEUX
01/03/2024 3,217 40.17 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
26/02/2024 626 33.26 AQEU
26/02/2024 1,342 33.26 CEUX
26/02/2024 2,162 33.25 XETA
27/02/2024 1,038 32.96 AQEU
27/02/2024 1,477 32.93 CEUX
27/02/2024 4,568 32.96 XETA
28/02/2024 1,017 32.25 AQEU
28/02/2024 1,460 32.29 CEUX
28/02/2024 4,799 32.33 XETA
29/02/2024 1,003 32.51 AQEU
29/02/2024 1,468 32.42 CEUX
29/02/2024 4,849 32.35 XETA
01/03/2024 951 32.87 AQEU
01/03/2024 1,419 32.82 CEUX
01/03/2024 4,915 32.90 XETA
       
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 1, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,338,210 preference shares and 3,266,786 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 05/03/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
