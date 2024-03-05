EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 89. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



05.03.2024 / 14:08 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 89th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – March 5, 2024 – In the period from February 26, 2024, until and including March 1, 2024, 54,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,094 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 26/02/2024 390 40.94 AQEU 26/02/2024 1,588 40.89 CEUX 26/02/2024 277 40.84 TQEX 26/02/2024 6,745 40.98 XETA 27/02/2024 771 40.89 AQEU 27/02/2024 2,496 40.37 CEUX 27/02/2024 645 40.48 TQEX 27/02/2024 7,588 40.46 XETA 28/02/2024 749 39.84 AQEU 28/02/2024 2,244 39.84 CEUX 28/02/2024 748 39.87 TQEX 28/02/2024 10,259 39.83 XETA 29/02/2024 428 39.67 AQEU 29/02/2024 4,429 39.65 CEUX 29/02/2024 52 40.06 TQEX 29/02/2024 10,591 39.62 XETA 01/03/2024 490 40.15 AQEU 01/03/2024 293 40.01 CEUX 01/03/2024 3,217 40.17 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 26/02/2024 626 33.26 AQEU 26/02/2024 1,342 33.26 CEUX 26/02/2024 2,162 33.25 XETA 27/02/2024 1,038 32.96 AQEU 27/02/2024 1,477 32.93 CEUX 27/02/2024 4,568 32.96 XETA 28/02/2024 1,017 32.25 AQEU 28/02/2024 1,460 32.29 CEUX 28/02/2024 4,799 32.33 XETA 29/02/2024 1,003 32.51 AQEU 29/02/2024 1,468 32.42 CEUX 29/02/2024 4,849 32.35 XETA 01/03/2024 951 32.87 AQEU 01/03/2024 1,419 32.82 CEUX 01/03/2024 4,915 32.90 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 1, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,338,210 preference shares and 3,266,786 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 05/03/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com