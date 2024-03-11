EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 90. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



11.03.2024 / 11:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 90th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – March 11, 2024 – In the period from March 4, 2024, until and including March 8, 2024, 24,233 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 38,229 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 04/03/2024 236 39.99 AQEU 04/03/2024 1,278 39.90 CEUX 04/03/2024 619 39.91 TQEX 04/03/2024 4,067 39.94 XETA 05/03/2024 190 40.23 AQEU 05/03/2024 837 40.01 CEUX 05/03/2024 664 40.20 TQEX 05/03/2024 4,809 40.20 XETA 06/03/2024 928 40.60 CEUX 06/03/2024 277 40.38 TQEX 06/03/2024 4,328 40.55 XETA 07/03/2024 12 41.21 CEUX 07/03/2024 234 41.24 TQEX 07/03/2024 2,254 41.17 XETA 08/03/2024 81 41.36 AQEU 08/03/2024 11 41.22 CEUX 08/03/2024 591 41.22 TQEX 08/03/2024 2,817 41.27 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 04/03/2024 964 32.90 AQEU 04/03/2024 1,419 32.94 CEUX 04/03/2024 4,871 32.92 XETA 05/03/2024 965 32.82 AQEU 05/03/2024 1,382 32.82 CEUX 05/03/2024 4,731 32.85 XETA 06/03/2024 972 32.76 AQEU 06/03/2024 1,393 32.80 CEUX 06/03/2024 4,593 32.81 XETA 07/03/2024 1,051 33.07 AQEU 07/03/2024 1,940 33.03 CEUX 07/03/2024 5,548 32.95 XETA 08/03/2024 986 32.74 AQEU 08/03/2024 1,918 32.74 CEUX 08/03/2024 5,496 32.68 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 8, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,362,443 preference shares and 3,305,015 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 11/03/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com