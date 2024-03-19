EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

19.03.2024 14:30:18

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 91th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – March 19, 2024 – In the period from March 11, 2024, until and including March 15, 2024, 19,057 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 42,091 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
11/03/2024 111 41.32 AQEU
11/03/2024 1,556 41.17 CEUX
11/03/2024 306 41.24 TQEX
11/03/2024 4,427 41.22 XETA
12/03/2024 284 41.02 AQEU
12/03/2024 343 41.61 CEUX
12/03/2024 62 41.50 TQEX
12/03/2024 6,218 42.19 XETA
15/03/2024 2,396 42.95 CEUX
15/03/2024 150 43.24 TQEX
15/03/2024 3,204 42.92 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
11/03/2024 999 32.57 AQEU
11/03/2024 2,058 32.60 CEUX
11/03/2024 4,264 32.60 XETA
12/03/2024 568 33.05 AQEU
12/03/2024 1,033 33.13 CEUX
12/03/2024 2,669 33.05 XETA
13/03/2024 1,105 34.26 AQEU
13/03/2024 2,134 34.18 CEUX
13/03/2024 6,095 34.26 XETA
14/03/2024 1,359 34.45 AQEU
14/03/2024 2,470 34.43 CEUX
14/03/2024 6,633 34.45 XETA
15/03/2024 1,350 34.56 AQEU
15/03/2024 2,468 34.57 CEUX
15/03/2024 6,886 34.50 XETA
       
       


The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 15, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,381,500 preference shares and 3,347,106 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 19/03/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


