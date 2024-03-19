|
19.03.2024 14:30:18
EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 91. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 91th Interim Announcement
Mannheim – March 19, 2024 – In the period from March 11, 2024, until and including March 15, 2024, 19,057 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 42,091 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 15, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,381,500 preference shares and 3,347,106 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 19/03/2024
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
Contact
19.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1862259 19.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten
|
14:30
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:30
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|MDAX-Wert FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Fuchs SE auf 48 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
13.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX am Mittwochmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Anleger in Habachtstellung: MDAX eröffnet kaum verändert (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB erzielt mehr Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie fest (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen
|14.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.02.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.01.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.12.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|43,10
|1,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. An der Wall Street sind positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.