26.03.2024 11:24:55
EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 92. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 92nd Interim Announcement
Mannheim – March 26, 2024 – In the period from March 18, 2024, until and including March 22, 2024, 17,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 52,797 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 22, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,398,750 preference shares and 3,399,903 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 26/03/2024
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
26.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|EQS News Service
1867469 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen
|22.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|45,94
|-0,35%
