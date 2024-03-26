+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
26.03.2024 11:24:55

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 92. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

26.03.2024 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 92nd Interim Announcement

Mannheim – March 26, 2024 – In the period from March 18, 2024, until and including March 22, 2024, 17,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 52,797 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
18/03/2024 249 42.28 AQEU
18/03/2024 4,232 42.33 CEUX
18/03/2024 189 42.78 TQEX
18/03/2024 8,330 42.41 XETA
19/03/2024 54 42.90 AQEU
19/03/2024 512 42.82 CEUX
19/03/2024 149 42.73 TQEX
19/03/2024 3,385 42.83 XETA
20/03/2024 150 43.25 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
18/03/2024 1,337 33.97 AQEU
18/03/2024 2,509 33.98 CEUX
18/03/2024 23 33.86 TQEX
18/03/2024 7,010 33.97 XETA
19/03/2024 1,367 34.36 AQEU
19/03/2024 2,580 34.60 CEUX
19/03/2024 28 34.50 TQEX
19/03/2024 7,304 34.44 XETA
20/03/2024 1,385 34.74 AQEU
20/03/2024 2,448 34.88 CEUX
20/03/2024 7,220 34.89 XETA
21/03/2024 1,412 35.60 AQEU
21/03/2024 2,582 35.53 CEUX
21/03/2024 56 35.40 TQEX
21/03/2024 7,504 35.58 XETA
22/03/2024 792 36.34 AQEU
22/03/2024 1,793 36.36 CEUX
22/03/2024 60 36.35 TQEX
22/03/2024 5,387 36.36 XETA


The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 22, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,398,750 preference shares and 3,399,903 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 26/03/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
