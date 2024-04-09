EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

09.04.2024 14:43:42

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 94. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 9, 2024 – In the period from April 1, 2024, until and including April 5, 2024, 22,100 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 56,372 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
02/04/2024 577 45.87 CEUX
02/04/2024 43 45.64 TQEX
02/04/2024 2,980 46.05 XETA
03/04/2024 820 45.91 AQEU
03/04/2024 2,175 46.00 CEUX
03/04/2024 758 45.99 TQEX
03/04/2024 5,247 45.82 XETA
04/04/2024 347 46.36 AQEU
04/04/2024 1,035 46.39 CEUX
04/04/2024 174 46.31 TQEX
04/04/2024 4,444 46.27 XETA
05/04/2024 155 46.37 CEUX
05/04/2024 509 46.43 TQEX
05/04/2024 2,836 46.23 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
02/04/2024 1,585 36.66 AQEU
02/04/2024 3,395 36.67 CEUX
02/04/2024 136 36.74 TQEX
02/04/2024 8,384 36.66 XETA
03/04/2024 1,577 37.00 AQEU
03/04/2024 3,436 36.84 CEUX
03/04/2024 143 36.71 TQEX
03/04/2024 8,680 36.85 XETA
04/04/2024 1,637 37.02 AQEU
04/04/2024 3,598 37.06 CEUX
04/04/2024 155 37.05 TQEX
04/04/2024 8,854 37.05 XETA
05/04/2024 1,746 37.27 AQEU
05/04/2024 3,846 37.20 CEUX
05/04/2024 179 37.08 TQEX
05/04/2024 9,021 37.21 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 5, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,433,050 preference shares and 3,506,611 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 09/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
