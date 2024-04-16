EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

16.04.2024 15:44:33

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 95. Interim Announcement
16.04.2024 / 15:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 95. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 16, 2024 – In the period from April 8, 2024, until and including April 12, 2024, 34,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 51,995 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/04/2024 224 46.36 AQEU
08/04/2024 509 46.39 CEUX
08/04/2024 193 46.40 TQEX
08/04/2024 2,774 46.41 XETA
09/04/2024 77 46.09 AQEU
09/04/2024 1,226 46.15 CEUX
09/04/2024 221 46.18 TQEX
09/04/2024 6,476 46.13 XETA
10/04/2024 318 46.20 AQEU
10/04/2024 4,028 46.22 CEUX
10/04/2024 807 46.27 TQEX
10/04/2024 5,847 46.24 XETA
11/04/2024 226 45.94 AQEU
11/04/2024 374 45.95 CEUX
11/04/2024 161 45.97 TQEX
11/04/2024 4,539 45.98 XETA
12/04/2024 216 46.10 AQEU
12/04/2024 1,187 46.04 CEUX
12/04/2024 331 46.12 TQEX
12/04/2024 4,266 46.13 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/04/2024 1,675 37.47 AQEU
08/04/2024 3,363 37.45 CEUX
08/04/2024 193 37.45 TQEX
08/04/2024 8,098 37.37 XETA
09/04/2024 372 37.12 AQEU
09/04/2024 1,531 37.00 CEUX
09/04/2024 8,097 37.01 XETA
10/04/2024 772 37.18 AQEU
10/04/2024 1,561 37.00 CEUX
10/04/2024 7,667 36.93 XETA
11/04/2024 538 36.70 AQEU
11/04/2024 1,410 36.71 CEUX
11/04/2024 7,029 36.74 XETA
12/04/2024 599 36.94 AQEU
12/04/2024 1,466 36.92 CEUX
12/04/2024 7,624 36.92 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 12, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,467,050 preference shares and 3,558,606 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 16/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


