EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 95. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



16.04.2024 / 15:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 95. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 16, 2024 – In the period from April 8, 2024, until and including April 12, 2024, 34,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 51,995 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/04/2024 224 46.36 AQEU 08/04/2024 509 46.39 CEUX 08/04/2024 193 46.40 TQEX 08/04/2024 2,774 46.41 XETA 09/04/2024 77 46.09 AQEU 09/04/2024 1,226 46.15 CEUX 09/04/2024 221 46.18 TQEX 09/04/2024 6,476 46.13 XETA 10/04/2024 318 46.20 AQEU 10/04/2024 4,028 46.22 CEUX 10/04/2024 807 46.27 TQEX 10/04/2024 5,847 46.24 XETA 11/04/2024 226 45.94 AQEU 11/04/2024 374 45.95 CEUX 11/04/2024 161 45.97 TQEX 11/04/2024 4,539 45.98 XETA 12/04/2024 216 46.10 AQEU 12/04/2024 1,187 46.04 CEUX 12/04/2024 331 46.12 TQEX 12/04/2024 4,266 46.13 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/04/2024 1,675 37.47 AQEU 08/04/2024 3,363 37.45 CEUX 08/04/2024 193 37.45 TQEX 08/04/2024 8,098 37.37 XETA 09/04/2024 372 37.12 AQEU 09/04/2024 1,531 37.00 CEUX 09/04/2024 8,097 37.01 XETA 10/04/2024 772 37.18 AQEU 10/04/2024 1,561 37.00 CEUX 10/04/2024 7,667 36.93 XETA 11/04/2024 538 36.70 AQEU 11/04/2024 1,410 36.71 CEUX 11/04/2024 7,029 36.74 XETA 12/04/2024 599 36.94 AQEU 12/04/2024 1,466 36.92 CEUX 12/04/2024 7,624 36.92 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 12, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,467,050 preference shares and 3,558,606 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 16/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com