EQS-CMS: grenke AG: Release of a capital market information

Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from September 16, 2024 to the end of September 20, 2024, grenke AG purchased a total of 142,007 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR September 16, 2024 27,476 22.2808 September 17, 2024 28,390 22.6671 September 18, 2024 28,287 23.2320 September 19, 2024 28,091 23.5133 September 20, 2024 29,763 23.4217

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of September 20, 2024 amounted to 2,182,816 shares.

The purchases of grenke AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by grenke AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on grenke AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).



