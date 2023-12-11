|
11.12.2023 19:27:29
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 7th Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 04 December 2023 to (and including) 08 December 2023, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).
Berlin, Germany, 11 December 2023
HelloFresh SE
