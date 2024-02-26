EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

26.02.2024 17:21:25

26.02.2024 / 17:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 18th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 19 February 2024 to (and including) 23 February 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
19 February 2024  40,949   12.0988
20 February 2024  8,241   11.9896
21 February 2024  64,000   12.0694
22 February 2024  21,885   12.0875
23 February 2024  19,514   12.2337

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 26 February 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
