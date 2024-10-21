|
21.10.2024 22:42:26
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 52nd Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 14 October 2024 to (and including) 18 October 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).
Berlin, Germany, 21 October 2024
HelloFresh SE
21.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2012925 21.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.24
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX-Anleger greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
21.10.24
|EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
21.10.24
|XETRA-Handel Das macht der MDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|MDAX-Papier HelloFresh-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in HelloFresh von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)