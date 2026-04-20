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WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

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20.04.2026 12:00:03

EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Notification on buy-back program
Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

20.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

 

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Information regarding a share buyback / 4. Interim announcement

In the period from April 13 – April 17, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 100,000 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026"). 

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)   
via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)
(MTF)		  
via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
(MTF)		 via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
(MTF)		 Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)  
Highest price paid per share (EUR)		  
Lowest price paid per share (EUR)		 Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR)
Total 100,000 100,000 0 0 0 20.640780 22.2000 19.1700 2,064,078.00
13.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 19.4186 19.7100 19.1700 388,372.00
14.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 20.3282 20.5200 20.1400 406,564.00
15.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 20.5620 20.6800 20.2800 411,240.00
16.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 21.0614 21.4200 20.7000 421,228.00
17.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 21.8337 22.2000 21.2000 436,674.00

 

 

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 692,746 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

 

Linz, April 20, 2026

 

The Executive Board


20.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2311202  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

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