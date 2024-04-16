EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

16.04.2024 09:39:55

16.04.2024 / 09:39 CET/CEST
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 7th interim notification

Walldorf, April 16, 2024

In the time period from April 8, 2024 until and including April 12, 2024, a number of 474,520 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2024-04-08 9,985 177.62 1,773,504.75
2024-04-09 124,857 173.99 21,723,669.66
2024-04-10 121,170 171.69 20,803,277.44
2024-04-11 78,511 170.52 13,387,640.76
2024-04-12 139,997 171.11 23,955,516.66
Total 474,520 172.99 81,643,609.26


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 12, 2024 amounts to 3,237,861 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
