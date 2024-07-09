EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back





09.07.2024 / 09:39 CET/CEST



DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 16th interim notification

Walldorf, July 9, 2024

In the time period from July 1, 2024 until and including July 5, 2024, a number of 64,496 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-07-01 0 0.00 0.00 2024-07-02 36,000 184.64 6,646,924.80 2024-07-03 8,507 186.67 1,587,994.88 2024-07-04 10,000 187.32 1,873,177.00 2024-07-05 9,989 188.77 1,885,593.56 Total 64,496 186.85 11,993,690.25



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including July 5, 2024 amounts to 5,375,105 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board