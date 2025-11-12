EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

12.11.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 34th Interim and Final Reporting

On 10 November 2025, a number of 174,436 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 19 March 2025, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 March 2025. The share buyback program was completed on 10 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 11/10/2025 174,436 43.3936

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 10 November 2025. The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 24 March 2025 until and including 10 November 2025 amounts to 7,517,375 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.67% of the share capital of Siemens Healthineers AG. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 46.55881 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 349,999,963.40 (in each case excluding incidental transaction charges).

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 12 November 2025

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.