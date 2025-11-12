Siemens Healthineers Aktie
WKN DE: SHL100 / ISIN: DE000SHL1006
|
12.11.2025 18:00:04
EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 34th Interim and Final Reporting
On 10 November 2025, a number of 174,436 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 19 March 2025, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 March 2025. The share buyback program was completed on 10 November 2025.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).
With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 10 November 2025. The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 24 March 2025 until and including 10 November 2025 amounts to 7,517,375 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.67% of the share capital of Siemens Healthineers AG. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 46.55881 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 349,999,963.40 (in each case excluding incidental transaction charges).
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 12 November 2025
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
______________________________
1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
12.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Siemensstr. 3
|91301 Forchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2228668 12.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siemens Healthineers AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:42
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Abspaltung schickt Siemens und Healthineers ans Dax-Ende (dpa-AFX)
|
12:26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: So performt der TecDAX am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schwächelt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX liegt am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11:57
|ROUNDUP 2: Siemens setzt nach Trennung von Healthineers auf Digitalgeschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
09:29
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX beginnt Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Schwacher Handel: LUS-DAX startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen DAX zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)