EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information



04.12.2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares – Final Report



Göppingen – 4 Dezember 2023 – In the period from 20 June 2023 up to and including 30 November 2023, a number of 4,915,829 shares were acquired under the share buyback program 2023 (SBB 2023) of TeamViewer SE, thereby concluding the second tranche of the SBB 2023. The share buyback program, which has a total volume of up to 150 million Euros, was announced by way of ad-hoc-announcement on 6 February 2023 and is completed.

The commencement of the second tranche of the SBB 2023 was disclosed by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 19 June 2023 for 20 June 2023. The share buyback was conducted on the basis of the authorization granted by the general meeting of the company on 24 May 2023.



The total number of 4,915,829 shares was repurchased as follows: Repurchase period Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

(rounded to four decimals) Aggregated volume (excluding incidental acquisition cost) (€) 20 June 2023 until

30 November 2023 4,915,829 15.2568 75,000,008.20



The total volume of shares repurchased under this second tranche of the SBB 2023 represents approx. 2.73% of the registered share capital of the company (calculated on the basis of the current share capital of EUR 180,000,000.00) at the time of the conclusion of the tranche. The company intends to initially hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares and thus currently holds a total of 12,758,122 treasury shares, which corresponds to 7.09% of the share capital.



The shares in TeamViewer SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at



Contact:

Investor Relations TeamViewer

Ursula Querette

Vice President, Capital Markets

E-Mail: Acquisition of treasury shares – Final Report– In the period from 20 June 2023 up to and including 30 November 2023, a number of 4,915,829 shares were acquired under the share buyback program 2023 (SBB 2023) of TeamViewer SE, thereby concluding the second tranche of the SBB 2023. The share buyback program, which has a total volume of up to 150 million Euros, was announced by way of ad-hoc-announcement on 6 February 2023 and is completed.The commencement of the second tranche of the SBB 2023 was disclosed by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 19 June 2023 for 20 June 2023. The share buyback was conducted on the basis of the authorization granted by the general meeting of the company on 24 May 2023.The total number of 4,915,829 shares was repurchased as follows:The total volume of shares repurchased under this second tranche of the SBB 2023 represents approx. 2.73% of the registered share capital of the company (calculated on the basis of the current share capital of EUR 180,000,000.00) at the time of the conclusion of the tranche. The company intends to initially hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares and thus currently holds a total of 12,758,122 treasury shares, which corresponds to 7.09% of the share capital.The shares in TeamViewer SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and will remain available for a period of at least five years.Vice President, Capital MarketsE-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

04.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

