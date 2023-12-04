|
04.12.2023 13:45:05
EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – Final Report
Göppingen – 4 Dezember 2023 – In the period from 20 June 2023 up to and including 30 November 2023, a number of 4,915,829 shares were acquired under the share buyback program 2023 (SBB 2023) of TeamViewer SE, thereby concluding the second tranche of the SBB 2023. The share buyback program, which has a total volume of up to 150 million Euros, was announced by way of ad-hoc-announcement on 6 February 2023 and is completed.
The commencement of the second tranche of the SBB 2023 was disclosed by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 19 June 2023 for 20 June 2023. The share buyback was conducted on the basis of the authorization granted by the general meeting of the company on 24 May 2023.
The total number of 4,915,829 shares was repurchased as follows:
The total volume of shares repurchased under this second tranche of the SBB 2023 represents approx. 2.73% of the registered share capital of the company (calculated on the basis of the current share capital of EUR 180,000,000.00) at the time of the conclusion of the tranche. The company intends to initially hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares and thus currently holds a total of 12,758,122 treasury shares, which corresponds to 7.09% of the share capital.
The shares in TeamViewer SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and will remain available for a period of at least five years.
Contact:
Investor Relations TeamViewer
Ursula Querette
Vice President, Capital Markets
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
04.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1788583 04.12.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TeamViewermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TeamViewermehr Analysen
|10.11.23
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|TeamViewer Halten
|DZ BANK
|10.11.23
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|TeamViewer Halten
|DZ BANK
|10.11.23
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.10.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.10.23
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.23
|TeamViewer Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.09.23
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.23
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.23
|TeamViewer Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TeamViewer
|13,14
|0,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen fehlen positive Impulse: ATX etwas fester -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch -- Wall Street uneins -- Verluste an den Börsen Fernost
Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich höher. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien geht es im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich deutlicher nach unten.