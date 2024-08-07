|
07.08.2024 09:19:42
EQS-DD: BASF SE: Anup Kothari, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.08.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93377 07.08.2024 CET/CEST
