01.06.2026 10:45:42

EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Stephan Kothrade, Inheritance




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Kothrade

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction
Inheritance

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105276  01.06.2026 CET/CEST





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