EQS-DD: CANCOM SE: Rath Consulting GmbH, buy

11.06.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Rath Consulting GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rüdiger Last name(s): Rath Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE

b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005419105





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



32.3697 EUR 64739.44 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



32.3697 EUR 64739.4400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





