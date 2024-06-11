EQS-DD: CANCOM SE: Rath Consulting GmbH, buy

11.06.2024 18:00:32

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Rath Consulting GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rüdiger
Last name(s): Rath
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
32.3697 EUR 64739.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.3697 EUR 64739.4400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de



 
