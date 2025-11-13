E.ON Aktie

13.11.2025 09:37:13

EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Andreas Schmitz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.11.2025 / 09:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.21868 EUR 99,377.98 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.21868 EUR 99,377.98 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101766  13.11.2025 CET/CEST





