Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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13.05.2026 15:27:50
EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Thomas Lehner, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104852 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor
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09:28
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Verkauf im Wege eines beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahrens (Accelerated Bookbuilding) (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Sale via accelerated bookbuilding (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Thomas Lehner, sell (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Thomas Lehner, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Thomas Lehner, sell (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Thomas Lehner, Verkauf (EQS Group)